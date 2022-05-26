Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) went up by 5.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.51. The company’s stock price has collected -1.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/20 that A Boat Maker Is Upgraded Because Demand Is Hot

Is It Worth Investing in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE :BC) Right Now?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BC is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Brunswick Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.00, which is $36.52 above the current price. BC currently public float of 75.58M and currently shorts hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BC was 1.01M shares.

BC’s Market Performance

BC stocks went down by -1.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.58% and a quarterly performance of -21.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for Brunswick Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.87% for BC stocks with a simple moving average of -22.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $96 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BC reach a price target of $118. The rating they have provided for BC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to BC, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

BC Trading at -9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.15. In addition, Brunswick Corporation saw -28.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from ALTMAN RANDALL S, who sale 2,040 shares at the price of $85.86 back on Mar 14. After this action, ALTMAN RANDALL S now owns 18,797 shares of Brunswick Corporation, valued at $175,154 using the latest closing price.

Dekker Christopher F, the E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY of Brunswick Corporation, sale 7,854 shares at $95.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Dekker Christopher F is holding 41,693 shares at $751,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+27.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brunswick Corporation stands at +10.18. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.