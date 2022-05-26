Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)?

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) went up by 17.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.59. The company’s stock price has collected 5.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE :MAXR) Right Now?

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAXR is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.25, which is $15.28 above the current price. MAXR currently public float of 70.97M and currently shorts hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAXR was 841.82K shares.

MAXR’s Market Performance

MAXR stocks went up by 5.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.59% and a quarterly performance of 3.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for Maxar Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.13% for MAXR stocks with a simple moving average of -5.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MAXR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MAXR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXR reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for MAXR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MAXR, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

MAXR Trading at -15.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares sank -13.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXR rose by +5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.57. In addition, Maxar Technologies Inc. saw -2.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAXR starting from FRAZIER LEON ANTHONY, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $29.98 back on Dec 22. After this action, FRAZIER LEON ANTHONY now owns 154,265 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc., valued at $14,990 using the latest closing price.

Robertson III Jeff, the SVP, Chief Internal Ops Ofc of Maxar Technologies Inc., purchase 888 shares at $26.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Robertson III Jeff is holding 92,213 shares at $23,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+28.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxar Technologies Inc. stands at +2.60. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.