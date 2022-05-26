Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Dollar General Corporation (DG)?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $262.20. The company’s stock price has collected -3.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 6 hours ago that Dollar General Is Expected to Give the Market Bad News. Why the Stock Will Be OK.

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE :DG) Right Now?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DG is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Dollar General Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $243.21, which is $49.49 above the current price. DG currently public float of 228.18M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DG was 2.11M shares.

DG’s Market Performance

DG stocks went down by -3.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.27% and a quarterly performance of 2.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Dollar General Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.27% for DG stocks with a simple moving average of -11.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $210 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DG reach a price target of $220. The rating they have provided for DG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to DG, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

DG Trading at -15.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -19.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $222.82. In addition, Dollar General Corporation saw -17.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from ELLIOTT ANITA C, who sale 7,502 shares at the price of $235.70 back on Apr 06. After this action, ELLIOTT ANITA C now owns 16,279 shares of Dollar General Corporation, valued at $1,768,256 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR EMILY C, the EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc of Dollar General Corporation, sale 10,016 shares at $220.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that TAYLOR EMILY C is holding 15,453 shares at $2,205,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.42 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corporation stands at +7.01. Equity return is now at value 38.60, with 9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.