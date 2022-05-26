Is Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) a Keeper?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) went up by 8.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.80. The company’s stock price has collected 5.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ :TXRH) Right Now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXRH is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $104.23, which is $28.8 above the current price. TXRH currently public float of 67.75M and currently shorts hold a 6.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXRH was 1.33M shares.

TXRH’s Market Performance

TXRH stocks went up by 5.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.66% and a quarterly performance of -16.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.00% for Texas Roadhouse Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.57% for TXRH stocks with a simple moving average of -12.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXRH stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for TXRH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TXRH in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $108 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXRH reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for TXRH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to TXRH, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

TXRH Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.51. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc. saw -15.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from Warfield Curtis, who purchase 3,362 shares at the price of $71.03 back on May 23. After this action, Warfield Curtis now owns 15,662 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc., valued at $238,803 using the latest closing price.

ZARLEY JAMES R, the Director of Texas Roadhouse Inc., purchase 7,069 shares at $70.56 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that ZARLEY JAMES R is holding 7,069 shares at $498,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+13.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stands at +7.08. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.