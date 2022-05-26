Is Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) a Keeper?

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) went up by 2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE :TRGP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRGP is at 2.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Targa Resources Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $90.40, which is $17.46 above the current price. TRGP currently public float of 224.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRGP was 1.85M shares.

TRGP’s Market Performance

TRGP stocks went up by 1.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.17% and a quarterly performance of 13.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Targa Resources Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.04% for TRGP stocks with a simple moving average of 19.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $78 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRGP reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for TRGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to TRGP, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

TRGP Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.72. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw 34.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Pryor D. Scott, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $71.33 back on May 18. After this action, Pryor D. Scott now owns 81,233 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $1,426,586 using the latest closing price.

Chung Paul W, the Director of Targa Resources Corp., sale 15,085 shares at $72.77 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Chung Paul W is holding 225,556 shares at $1,097,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.44 for the present operating margin

+12.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp. stands at +0.41. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.