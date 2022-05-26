Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.22. The company’s stock price has collected 1.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ :SEIC) Right Now?

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEIC is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for SEI Investments Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.67, which is $7.72 above the current price. SEIC currently public float of 112.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEIC was 691.22K shares.

SEIC’s Market Performance

SEIC stocks went up by 1.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.65% and a quarterly performance of -2.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for SEI Investments Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.58% for SEIC stocks with a simple moving average of -6.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEIC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SEIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEIC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $65 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEIC reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for SEIC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to SEIC, setting the target price at $70.50 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

SEIC Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEIC rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.58. In addition, SEI Investments Company saw -8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEIC starting from WEST ALFRED P JR, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $61.00 back on Dec 09. After this action, WEST ALFRED P JR now owns 9,220,178 shares of SEI Investments Company, valued at $6,100,000 using the latest closing price.

WEST ALFRED P JR, the 10% Owner of SEI Investments Company, sale 32,345 shares at $61.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that WEST ALFRED P JR is holding 9,320,178 shares at $1,994,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.91 for the present operating margin

+82.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEI Investments Company stands at +28.51. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 26.80 for asset returns.