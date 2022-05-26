Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s stock price has collected 1.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/26/22 that Lyft, Unilever, JLL and dozens more companies want Congress to break stalemate on clean energy before midterm elections

Is It Worth Investing in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ :ADBE) Right Now?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADBE is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Adobe Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $559.14, which is $158.42 above the current price. ADBE currently public float of 470.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADBE was 3.48M shares.

ADBE’s Market Performance

ADBE stocks went up by 1.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.85% and a quarterly performance of -13.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for Adobe Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.80% for ADBE stocks with a simple moving average of -26.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $570 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADBE reach a price target of $575, previously predicting the price at $635. The rating they have provided for ADBE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ADBE, setting the target price at $635 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ADBE Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $399.55. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw -29.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Lewnes Ann, who sale 793 shares at the price of $400.00 back on May 02. After this action, Lewnes Ann now owns 24,544 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $317,200 using the latest closing price.

WARNOCK JOHN E, the Director of Adobe Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $404.30 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that WARNOCK JOHN E is holding 405,165 shares at $2,021,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 18.40 for asset returns.