Is 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) a Keeper?

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.16. The company’s stock price has collected 2.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :ONEM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for 1Life Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.08, which is $4.87 above the current price. ONEM currently public float of 175.84M and currently shorts hold a 8.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONEM was 2.36M shares.

ONEM’s Market Performance

ONEM stocks went up by 2.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.73% and a quarterly performance of -14.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.66% for 1Life Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.07% for ONEM stocks with a simple moving average of -47.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONEM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ONEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONEM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ONEM, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

ONEM Trading at -9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEM rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.79. In addition, 1Life Healthcare Inc. saw -52.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEM starting from Kennedy David P, who sale 2,778 shares at the price of $24.72 back on Sep 20. After this action, Kennedy David P now owns 250,779 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc., valued at $68,673 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy David P, the Director of 1Life Healthcare Inc., sale 2,778 shares at $23.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Kennedy David P is holding 253,557 shares at $64,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.46 for the present operating margin

+22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stands at -40.97. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.