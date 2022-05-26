Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) went up by 8.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s stock price has collected 11.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE :VET) Right Now?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VET is at 3.40.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

VET currently public float of 161.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VET was 2.66M shares.

VET’s Market Performance

VET stocks went up by 11.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.56% and a quarterly performance of 22.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 193.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.67% for Vermilion Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.60% for VET stocks with a simple moving average of 53.64% for the last 200 days.

VET Trading at 4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VET rose by +11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +195.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.87. In addition, Vermilion Energy Inc. saw 72.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VET

Equity return is now at value 46.70, with 16.00 for asset returns.