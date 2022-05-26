Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) went up by 4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.29. The company’s stock price has collected 5.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE :DINO) Right Now?

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DINO is at 1.42.

DINO currently public float of 162.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DINO was 2.48M shares.

DINO’s Market Performance

DINO stocks went up by 5.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.29% and a quarterly performance of 65.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for HF Sinclair Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.31% for DINO stocks with a simple moving average of 41.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $56 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DINO reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for DINO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

DINO Trading at 22.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +34.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.25. In addition, HF Sinclair Corporation saw 50.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from MYERS FRANKLIN, who purchase 10,700 shares at the price of $46.27 back on May 24. After this action, MYERS FRANKLIN now owns 94,915 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation, valued at $495,089 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.36 for the present operating margin

+6.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for HF Sinclair Corporation stands at +2.99.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.