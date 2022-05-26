Here’s Our Rant About SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) went up by 5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.57. The company’s stock price has collected -7.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/22 that Roblox, Nvidia, Airbnb, ViacomCBS: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :SEAS) Right Now?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is at 2.16.

SEAS currently public float of 44.87M and currently shorts hold a 11.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAS was 1.22M shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

SEAS stocks went down by -7.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.30% and a quarterly performance of -26.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.88% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.43% for SEAS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $92 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEAS, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

SEAS Trading at -21.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -25.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.65. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw -20.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Swanson Marc, who sale 7,661 shares at the price of $56.92 back on May 18. After this action, Swanson Marc now owns 182,129 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $436,064 using the latest closing price.

Hartnett Timothy, the Director of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $56.17 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Hartnett Timothy is holding 19,989 shares at $140,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Equity return is now at value -596.20, with 10.90 for asset returns.