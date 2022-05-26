Here’s Our Rant About MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) went up by 1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected 11.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

MLNK currently public float of 64.89M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLNK was 175.80K shares.

MLNK’s Market Performance

MLNK stocks went up by 11.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.77% and a quarterly performance of -7.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for MeridianLink Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.80% for MLNK stocks with a simple moving average of -12.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLNK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MLNK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MLNK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $29 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Tigress Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLNK reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for MLNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to MLNK, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

MLNK Trading at 3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLNK rose by +9.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.45. In addition, MeridianLink Inc. saw -16.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLNK starting from Nguyen Timothy, who sale 1,180,000 shares at the price of $24.63 back on Aug 30. After this action, Nguyen Timothy now owns 2,671,772 shares of MeridianLink Inc., valued at $29,066,232 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLNK

Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -2.10 for asset returns.