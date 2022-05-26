Here’s Our Rant About Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP)

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) went up by 8.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.25. The company’s stock price has collected 11.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ :CTLP) Right Now?

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 153.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTLP is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cantaloupe Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CTLP currently public float of 66.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTLP was 229.56K shares.

CTLP’s Market Performance

CTLP stocks went up by 11.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.07% and a quarterly performance of -32.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.60% for Cantaloupe Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.42% for CTLP stocks with a simple moving average of -39.85% for the last 200 days.

CTLP Trading at -12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLP rose by +11.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Cantaloupe Inc. saw -43.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLP starting from Hudson Executive Capital LP, who purchase 17,940 shares at the price of $4.83 back on May 25. After this action, Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 12,245,860 shares of Cantaloupe Inc., valued at $86,650 using the latest closing price.

Hudson Executive Capital LP, the 10% Owner of Cantaloupe Inc., purchase 59,305 shares at $4.47 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Hudson Executive Capital LP is holding 12,227,920 shares at $265,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLP

Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.