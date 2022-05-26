Here’s How Your Trade MP Materials Corp. (MP) Aggressively Right Now

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) went up by 3.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.19. The company’s stock price has collected 3.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/22/22 that Biden to bolster mineral supply chain for phones, EVs and wind power to help end foreign reliance

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE :MP) Right Now?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for MP Materials Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.44, which is $10.51 above the current price. MP currently public float of 144.90M and currently shorts hold a 8.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MP was 3.09M shares.

MP’s Market Performance

MP stocks went up by 3.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.31% and a quarterly performance of -12.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.56% for MP Materials Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.33% for MP stocks with a simple moving average of -5.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $47 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MP reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for MP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

MP Trading at -14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares sank -1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.74. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw -15.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from DUCKWORTH CONNIE K, who purchase 15,200 shares at the price of $38.37 back on May 09. After this action, DUCKWORTH CONNIE K now owns 17,684 shares of MP Materials Corp., valued at $583,224 using the latest closing price.

Gold Daniel Allen, the Director of MP Materials Corp., sale 400,000 shares at $43.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Gold Daniel Allen is holding 1,408,108 shares at $17,548,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+68.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corp. stands at +40.68. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.44.