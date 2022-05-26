First BanCorp. (FBP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) went up by 3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.62. The company’s stock price has collected 3.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First BanCorp. (NYSE :FBP) Right Now?

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBP is at 1.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

FBP currently public float of 195.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBP was 2.19M shares.

FBP’s Market Performance

FBP stocks went up by 3.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.36% and a quarterly performance of 4.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for First BanCorp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.68% for FBP stocks with a simple moving average of 4.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $17.50 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBP reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for FBP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to FBP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

FBP Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.80. In addition, First BanCorp. saw 3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from HERENCIA ROBERTO R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $14.11 back on May 17. After this action, HERENCIA ROBERTO R now owns 732,484 shares of First BanCorp., valued at $1,411,250 using the latest closing price.

RIVERA NAYDA, the EVP and CRO of First BanCorp., sale 20,000 shares at $15.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that RIVERA NAYDA is holding 290,605 shares at $303,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First BanCorp. stands at +30.60. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.