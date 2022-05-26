Can RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) Remain Competitive?

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/20 that Billy Beane Set to Leave Baseball Behind in Fenway Sports Deal

Is It Worth Investing in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :RBAC) Right Now?

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 106.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for RedBall Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

RBAC currently public float of 57.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBAC was 243.59K shares.

RBAC’s Market Performance

RBAC stocks went up by 0.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.35% and a quarterly performance of 0.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.20% for RedBall Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.24% for RBAC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.53% for the last 200 days.

RBAC Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.22%, as shares surge +0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBAC rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.95. In addition, RedBall Acquisition Corp. saw 0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RBAC

Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.