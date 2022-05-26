Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) went down by -11.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.37. The company’s stock price has collected 0.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ARQT) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $52.86, which is $33.69 above the current price. ARQT currently public float of 49.22M and currently shorts hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARQT was 307.41K shares.

ARQT’s Market Performance

ARQT stocks went up by 0.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.61% and a quarterly performance of 9.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.16% for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.97% for ARQT stocks with a simple moving average of 1.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $45 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQT reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for ARQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARQT, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

ARQT Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.78. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Watanabe Todd Franklin, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $21.76 back on May 05. After this action, Watanabe Todd Franklin now owns 658,667 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $21,760 using the latest closing price.

Welgus Howard G., the Director of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $20.44 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Welgus Howard G. is holding 181,896 shares at $51,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Equity return is now at value -70.60, with -58.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.09.