Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) went up by 33.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected 10.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ :APYX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APYX is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Apyx Medical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.33, which is $6.39 above the current price. APYX currently public float of 30.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APYX was 156.99K shares.

APYX’s Market Performance

APYX stocks went up by 10.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.86% and a quarterly performance of -62.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.44% for Apyx Medical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.05% for APYX stocks with a simple moving average of -52.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APYX stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for APYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APYX in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $12 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APYX reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for APYX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2019.

APYX Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares surge +25.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APYX rose by +48.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, Apyx Medical Corporation saw -71.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.78 for the present operating margin

+33.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apyx Medical Corporation stands at -31.27. Equity return is now at value -30.20, with -24.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.