Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went down by -2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $291.48. The company’s stock price has collected 0.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/21 that Albemarle Stock Rises on Solid Earnings and Guidance—and Rising Lithium Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE :ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 99.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.40.

ALB currently public float of 116.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALB was 1.13M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB stocks went up by 0.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.50% and a quarterly performance of 28.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for Albemarle Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.36% for ALB stocks with a simple moving average of 4.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $285 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ALB, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

ALB Trading at 11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +23.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.50. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Johnson Netha N., who purchase 1,060 shares at the price of $187.81 back on Feb 18. After this action, Johnson Netha N. now owns 7,303 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $199,074 using the latest closing price.

Masters J Kent, the Chairman, President & CEO of Albemarle Corporation, purchase 5,241 shares at $190.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Masters J Kent is holding 15,872 shares at $999,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.01 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +3.72. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.