A Lesson to Learn: Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went up by 10.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.20. The company’s stock price has collected -3.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ :GRIL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Muscle Maker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. GRIL currently public float of 20.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRIL was 674.60K shares.

GRIL’s Market Performance

GRIL stocks went down by -3.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.68% and a quarterly performance of -15.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.40% for Muscle Maker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.29% for GRIL stocks with a simple moving average of -53.68% for the last 200 days.

GRIL Trading at -18.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.93%, as shares sank -13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4017. In addition, Muscle Maker Inc. saw -48.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRIL starting from Roper Michael John, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Mar 25. After this action, Roper Michael John now owns 130,000 shares of Muscle Maker Inc., valued at $5,200 using the latest closing price.

Infante Aimee, the Chief Marketing Officer of Muscle Maker Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Infante Aimee is holding 4,102 shares at $750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.50 for the present operating margin

+0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Muscle Maker Inc. stands at -79.00. Equity return is now at value -104.20, with -62.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.14.