A Lesson to Learn: Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) went up by 46.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.98. The company’s stock price has collected -6.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :GHSI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.60, which is $0.38 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of GHSI was 7.60M shares.

GHSI’s Market Performance

GHSI stocks went down by -6.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.35% and a quarterly performance of -20.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.02% for Guardion Health Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.24% for GHSI stocks with a simple moving average of -70.01% for the last 200 days.

GHSI Trading at 8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.41%, as shares surge +9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHSI rose by +35.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1685. In addition, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. saw -76.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GHSI starting from Scholtes Bret, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Aug 31. After this action, Scholtes Bret now owns 179,484 shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc., valued at $6,760 using the latest closing price.

Gagliano Donald A, the Director of Guardion Health Sciences Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Gagliano Donald A is holding 27,750 shares at $6,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GHSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-144.94 for the present operating margin

+41.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stands at -342.11. Equity return is now at value -77.20, with -73.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.41.