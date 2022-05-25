Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Just Got Our Attention

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went down by -11.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.64. The company’s stock price has collected -12.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Yatsen Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.76, which is $2.73 above the current price. YSG currently public float of 151.88M and currently shorts hold a 8.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 5.03M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG stocks went down by -12.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.50% and a quarterly performance of -71.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.99% for Yatsen Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.29% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of -83.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at -40.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares sank -35.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG fell by -12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5185. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -81.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.81 for the present operating margin

+66.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -26.38. Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -19.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.