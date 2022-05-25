Wipro Limited (WIT) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) went down by -2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.96. The company’s stock price has collected -6.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wipro Limited (NYSE :WIT) Right Now?

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WIT is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 39 who provided ratings for Wipro Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

WIT currently public float of 1.47B and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WIT was 3.20M shares.

WIT’s Market Performance

WIT stocks went down by -6.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.14% and a quarterly performance of -20.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Wipro Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.13% for WIT stocks with a simple moving average of -29.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIT

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to WIT, setting the target price at $7.70 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

WIT Trading at -16.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.23. In addition, Wipro Limited saw -39.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 12.90 for asset returns.