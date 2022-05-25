Why The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) went down by -17.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s stock price has collected -28.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ :VGFC) Right Now?

VGFC currently public float of 91.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGFC was 1.13M shares.

VGFC’s Market Performance

VGFC stocks went down by -28.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -58.78% and a quarterly performance of -74.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.63% for The Very Good Food Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.40% for VGFC stocks with a simple moving average of -87.99% for the last 200 days.

VGFC Trading at -60.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.44%, as shares sank -56.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGFC fell by -28.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2181. In addition, The Very Good Food Company Inc. saw -81.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VGFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.44 for the present operating margin

-84.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Very Good Food Company Inc. stands at -445.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.