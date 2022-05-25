We Analyzed the Future Direction of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (WALDU), Here is What We Found

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.38. The company’s stock price has collected -1.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :WALDU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

WALDU currently public float of 34.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WALDU was 13.15K shares.

WALDU’s Market Performance

WALDU stocks went down by -1.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.76% and a quarterly performance of -2.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.97% for Waldencast Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.28% for WALDU stocks with a simple moving average of -1.12% for the last 200 days.

WALDU Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WALDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WALDU fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, Waldencast Acquisition Corp. saw -2.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WALDU

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.