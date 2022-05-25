We Analyzed the Future Direction of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP), Here is What We Found

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) went down by -34.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s stock price has collected -19.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.09, which is $4.22 above the current price. TCBP currently public float of 2.31M and currently shorts hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCBP was 1.21M shares.

TCBP’s Market Performance

TCBP stocks went down by -19.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.84% and a quarterly performance of -32.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.59% for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.65% for TCBP stocks with a simple moving average of -38.54% for the last 200 days.

TCBP Trading at -38.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.97%, as shares sank -30.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP fell by -19.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1902. In addition, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc saw -63.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-349.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stands at -275.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.