We Analyzed the Future Direction of PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB), Here is What We Found

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) went up by 8.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.84. The company’s stock price has collected 7.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :PCSB) Right Now?

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCSB is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for PCSB Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.50, which is $2.3 above the current price. PCSB currently public float of 13.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCSB was 31.91K shares.

PCSB’s Market Performance

PCSB stocks went up by 7.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.01% and a quarterly performance of 5.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.63% for PCSB Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.61% for PCSB stocks with a simple moving average of 5.60% for the last 200 days.

PCSB Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCSB rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.38. In addition, PCSB Financial Corporation saw 3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCSB starting from Goldrick Michael P, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $18.90 back on Dec 13. After this action, Goldrick Michael P now owns 23,267 shares of PCSB Financial Corporation, valued at $94,500 using the latest closing price.

Petramale Dominick, the Retail Banking Officer of Sub of PCSB Financial Corporation, purchase 7 shares at $18.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Petramale Dominick is holding 15,569 shares at $129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCSB

Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.