Wall Street Pummels Enerplus Corporation (ERF) After Recent Earnings Report

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.59. The company’s stock price has collected 2.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE :ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERF is at 2.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Enerplus Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.14, which is $3.31 above the current price. ERF currently public float of 239.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERF was 2.79M shares.

ERF’s Market Performance

ERF stocks went up by 2.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.34% and a quarterly performance of 13.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for Enerplus Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.81% for ERF stocks with a simple moving average of 29.22% for the last 200 days.

ERF Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.56. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw 26.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+46.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +15.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.