WalkMe Ltd. (WKME): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) went down by -34.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.42. The company’s stock price has collected -32.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ :WKME) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for WalkMe Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.29, which is $17.89 above the current price. WKME currently public float of 82.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WKME was 157.66K shares.

WKME’s Market Performance

WKME stocks went down by -32.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.15% and a quarterly performance of -43.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.64% for WalkMe Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -42.68% for WKME stocks with a simple moving average of -60.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKME

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WKME reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for WKME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to WKME, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

WKME Trading at -44.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.56%, as shares sank -46.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKME fell by -32.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.61. In addition, WalkMe Ltd. saw -59.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.24 for the present operating margin

+75.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for WalkMe Ltd. stands at -49.57. Equity return is now at value -58.20, with -23.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.