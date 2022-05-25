The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Just Got Our Attention

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.01. The company’s stock price has collected -1.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that TD Expands in U.S. With $13.4 Billion Acquisition of First Horizon

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE :TD) Right Now?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TD is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.00, which is $14.27 above the current price. TD currently public float of 1.82B and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TD was 2.71M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD stocks went down by -1.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.29% and a quarterly performance of -12.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.31% for TD stocks with a simple moving average of -2.72% for the last 200 days.

TD Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.01. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw -5.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at +29.70. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.