The Chart for TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.03. The company’s stock price has collected 2.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE :TTE) Right Now?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTE is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for TotalEnergies SE declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $62.78, which is $7.26 above the current price. TTE currently public float of 2.46B and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTE was 3.26M shares.

TTE’s Market Performance

TTE stocks went up by 2.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.51% and a quarterly performance of 0.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for TotalEnergies SE. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.64% for TTE stocks with a simple moving average of 12.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TTE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $64 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

TTE Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +19.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.66. In addition, TotalEnergies SE saw 14.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.43 for the present operating margin

+12.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for TotalEnergies SE stands at +8.68. The total capital return value is set at 13.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.84. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on TotalEnergies SE (TTE), the company’s capital structure generated 57.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.62. Total debt to assets is 22.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.