The Chart for Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (AKIC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s stock price has collected -0.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/22 that AMC, IBM, Microsoft, GE: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :AKIC) Right Now?

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AKIC currently public float of 18.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKIC was 51.08K shares.

AKIC’s Market Performance

AKIC stocks went down by -0.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.30% and a quarterly performance of -0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.17% for Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.22% for AKIC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.71% for the last 200 days.

AKIC Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.44%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKIC fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. saw 1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKIC starting from AKICV LLC, who purchase 5,500,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jan 25. After this action, AKICV LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp., valued at $55,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKIC

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.