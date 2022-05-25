The Chart for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) went down by -13.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.98. The company’s stock price has collected -18.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ :APPS) Right Now?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APPS is at 2.38.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

APPS currently public float of 94.06M and currently shorts hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APPS was 2.79M shares.

APPS’s Market Performance

APPS stocks went down by -18.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.87% and a quarterly performance of -48.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.01% for Digital Turbine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.31% for APPS stocks with a simple moving average of -58.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $80 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APPS reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for APPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to APPS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

APPS Trading at -37.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares sank -31.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS fell by -18.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.01. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw -63.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $31.66 back on Mar 14. After this action, DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M now owns 416,044 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $474,900 using the latest closing price.

STERLING MICHELLE M, the Director of Digital Turbine Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $36.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that STERLING MICHELLE M is holding 17,640 shares at $36,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.