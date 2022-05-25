Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ameren Corporation (AEE)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.20. The company’s stock price has collected 2.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameren Corporation (NYSE :AEE) Right Now?

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEE is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ameren Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $100.85, which is $3.5 above the current price. AEE currently public float of 257.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEE was 1.34M shares.

AEE’s Market Performance

AEE stocks went up by 2.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.43% and a quarterly performance of 14.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Ameren Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.47% for AEE stocks with a simple moving average of 8.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $104 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEE reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for AEE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AEE, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

AEE Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.24. In addition, Ameren Corporation saw 7.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from MARK RICHARD J, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $93.67 back on Mar 31. After this action, MARK RICHARD J now owns 144,165 shares of Ameren Corporation, valued at $562,020 using the latest closing price.

Schukar Shawn E, the Chmn & President of Subsidiary of Ameren Corporation, sale 574 shares at $94.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Schukar Shawn E is holding 50,862 shares at $54,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.85 for the present operating margin

+28.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corporation stands at +15.48. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.