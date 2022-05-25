Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) went up by 2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.09. The company’s stock price has collected -5.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ :ROIC) Right Now?

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROIC is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.65, which is $3.19 above the current price. ROIC currently public float of 120.80M and currently shorts hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROIC was 1.24M shares.

ROIC’s Market Performance

ROIC stocks went down by -5.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.87% and a quarterly performance of -1.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.92% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.19% for ROIC stocks with a simple moving average of -4.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIC

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROIC reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ROIC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ROIC, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

ROIC Trading at -6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIC fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.93. In addition, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. saw -10.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.58 for the present operating margin

+39.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stands at +18.71. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.