Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) went up by 3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.94. The company’s stock price has collected -5.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/22 that Campbell Soup Sales Fall on Labor, Supply Constraints

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE :CPB) Right Now?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPB is at 0.39.

CPB currently public float of 194.43M and currently shorts hold a 8.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPB was 2.40M shares.

CPB’s Market Performance

CPB stocks went down by -5.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.99% and a quarterly performance of 6.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Campbell Soup Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.07% for CPB stocks with a simple moving average of 9.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $42 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPB reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for CPB stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CPB, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

CPB Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.34. In addition, Campbell Soup Company saw 9.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Equity return is now at value 28.90, with 7.80 for asset returns.