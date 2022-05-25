Is Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) a Keeper?

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) went down by -11.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.90. The company’s stock price has collected -11.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/21 that Bed Bath & Beyond Surges: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ZG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZG is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Zillow Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.47, which is $12.65 above the current price. ZG currently public float of 221.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZG was 943.86K shares.

ZG’s Market Performance

ZG stocks went down by -11.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.76% and a quarterly performance of -32.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.75% for Zillow Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.25% for ZG stocks with a simple moving average of -44.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZG stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ZG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ZG in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $34 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZG reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for ZG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to ZG, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

ZG Trading at -18.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares sank -5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZG fell by -11.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.14. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw -41.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZG starting from Spaulding Dan, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $43.21 back on May 20. After this action, Spaulding Dan now owns 18,765 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $172,840 using the latest closing price.

Samuelson Errol G, the Chief Industry Dev. Officer of Zillow Group Inc., sale 3,749 shares at $41.21 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Samuelson Errol G is holding 83,568 shares at $154,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZG

Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -5.90 for asset returns.