Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) went up by 25.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s stock price has collected 27.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/21 that Honeywell Takes a Quantum Leap. Imagine the Apple of Computing’s Next Era.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ :QUBT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QUBT is at 3.66.

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $9.53 above the current price. QUBT currently public float of 20.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QUBT was 119.06K shares.

QUBT’s Market Performance

QUBT stocks went up by 27.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.93% and a quarterly performance of -16.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.21% for Quantum Computing Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.84% for QUBT stocks with a simple moving average of -52.58% for the last 200 days.

QUBT Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.90%, as shares surge +20.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT rose by +27.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5825. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc. saw -42.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Equity return is now at value -214.20, with -201.60 for asset returns.