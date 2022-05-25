Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Guess’ Inc. (GES)?

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) went down by -13.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.12. The company’s stock price has collected -21.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/22 that Guess Investor Wants Marcianos Out

Is It Worth Investing in Guess’ Inc. (NYSE :GES) Right Now?

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GES is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Guess’ Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.75, which is $17.08 above the current price. GES currently public float of 33.58M and currently shorts hold a 23.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GES was 1.14M shares.

GES’s Market Performance

GES stocks went down by -21.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.52% and a quarterly performance of -23.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for Guess’ Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.37% for GES stocks with a simple moving average of -24.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GES reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for GES stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GES, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

GES Trading at -23.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares sank -26.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES fell by -21.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.17. In addition, Guess’ Inc. saw -29.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from Anderson Kathryn Low, who sale 8,260 shares at the price of $24.60 back on Dec 10. After this action, Anderson Kathryn Low now owns 57,981 shares of Guess’ Inc., valued at $203,196 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 6.80 for asset returns.