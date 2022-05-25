Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)?

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.25. The company’s stock price has collected -0.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/22/22 that Cloud Shoppers Not Just Seeking Bargains

Is It Worth Investing in Anaplan Inc. (NYSE :PLAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLAN is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Anaplan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.71, which is $2.87 above the current price. PLAN currently public float of 146.34M and currently shorts hold a 10.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAN was 8.50M shares.

PLAN’s Market Performance

PLAN stocks went down by -0.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.46% and a quarterly performance of 54.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.67% for Anaplan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for PLAN stocks with a simple moving average of 15.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAN stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PLAN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLAN in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $60 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAN reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for PLAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PLAN, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

PLAN Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.68%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAN fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.91. In addition, Anaplan Inc. saw 41.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAN starting from CALDERONI FRANK, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $50.03 back on Mar 18. After this action, CALDERONI FRANK now owns 381,459 shares of Anaplan Inc., valued at $3,001,824 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Vikas D, the Chief Financial Officer of Anaplan Inc., sale 11,441 shares at $45.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Mehta Vikas D is holding 39,427 shares at $525,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.89 for the present operating margin

+66.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anaplan Inc. stands at -34.38. Equity return is now at value -77.40, with -26.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.