Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $217.72. The company’s stock price has collected -4.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/03/22 that Expedia Stock Falls Sharply Even as It Sees a ‘Robust’ Summer Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPE) Right Now?

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 93.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPE is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Expedia Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

EXPE currently public float of 150.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPE was 3.74M shares.

EXPE’s Market Performance

EXPE stocks went down by -4.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.48% and a quarterly performance of -41.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.01% for Expedia Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.32% for EXPE stocks with a simple moving average of -31.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to EXPE, setting the target price at $218 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

EXPE Trading at -31.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -34.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.85. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw -35.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Menendez-Cambo Patricia, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $123.87 back on May 18. After this action, Menendez-Cambo Patricia now owns 1,274 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $99,097 using the latest closing price.

Soliday Lance A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Expedia Group Inc., sale 376 shares at $124.12 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Soliday Lance A is holding 8,949 shares at $46,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 0.90 for asset returns.