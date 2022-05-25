Inpixon (INPX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) went down by -9.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.34. The company’s stock price has collected -22.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ :INPX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INPX is at 1.79.

Today, the average trading volume of INPX was 2.65M shares.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX stocks went down by -22.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.34% and a quarterly performance of -48.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.97% for Inpixon. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.46% for INPX stocks with a simple moving average of -72.42% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -34.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares sank -23.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -22.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2123. In addition, Inpixon saw -72.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-307.81 for the present operating margin

+44.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -432.35. Equity return is now at value -66.80, with -47.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.