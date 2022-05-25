Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) went down by -8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s stock price has collected -18.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/22 that Best Buy, Kroger, Snowflake, Tesla, Big Lots: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE :VSCO) Right Now?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Victoria’s Secret & Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.00, which is $29.65 above the current price. VSCO currently public float of 82.31M and currently shorts hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSCO was 1.28M shares.

VSCO’s Market Performance

VSCO stocks went down by -18.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.85% and a quarterly performance of -27.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Victoria’s Secret & Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.29% for VSCO stocks with a simple moving average of -26.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSCO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VSCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VSCO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $59 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSCO reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for VSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to VSCO, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

VSCO Trading at -17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares sank -11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSCO fell by -18.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.24. In addition, Victoria’s Secret & Co. saw -27.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSCO starting from HAUK AMY, who sale 2,657 shares at the price of $50.64 back on Mar 23. After this action, HAUK AMY now owns 150,233 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co., valued at $134,542 using the latest closing price.

Sheehan Anne, the Director of Victoria’s Secret & Co., sale 5,060 shares at $51.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Sheehan Anne is holding 5,112 shares at $261,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.82 for the present operating margin

+40.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Victoria’s Secret & Co. stands at +9.52. Equity return is now at value 107.70, with 14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.