Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) went down by -8.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.97. The company’s stock price has collected -11.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ :CFLT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Confluent Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.79, which is $30.53 above the current price. CFLT currently public float of 118.18M and currently shorts hold a 7.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFLT was 3.40M shares.

CFLT’s Market Performance

CFLT stocks went down by -11.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.20% and a quarterly performance of -54.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.78% for Confluent Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.56% for CFLT stocks with a simple moving average of -68.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFLT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CFLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFLT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $76 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFLT reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for CFLT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

CFLT Trading at -46.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.03%, as shares sank -45.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT fell by -11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.79. In addition, Confluent Inc. saw -76.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Liu Ying Christina, who sale 692 shares at the price of $18.23 back on May 20. After this action, Liu Ying Christina now owns 32,114 shares of Confluent Inc., valued at $12,615 using the latest closing price.

INDEX VENTURES VII (JERSEY), L, the 10% Owner of Confluent Inc., sale 16,261 shares at $18.28 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that INDEX VENTURES VII (JERSEY), L is holding 0 shares at $297,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.56 for the present operating margin

+64.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc. stands at -88.38. Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -22.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.