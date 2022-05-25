Here’s Our Rant About OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) went down by -19.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.57. The company’s stock price has collected -13.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OSUR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSUR is at -0.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for OraSure Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.50, which is $4.37 above the current price. OSUR currently public float of 50.95M and currently shorts hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSUR was 499.24K shares.

OSUR’s Market Performance

OSUR stocks went down by -13.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.62% and a quarterly performance of -39.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.46% for OraSure Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.02% for OSUR stocks with a simple moving average of -49.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSUR

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSUR reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for OSUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to OSUR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

OSUR Trading at -29.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares sank -28.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSUR fell by -13.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.62. In addition, OraSure Technologies Inc. saw -48.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OSUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.99 for the present operating margin

+50.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for OraSure Technologies Inc. stands at -9.84. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.