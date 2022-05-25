Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Just Got Our Attention

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) went down by -9.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.12. The company’s stock price has collected -18.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :ENSC) Right Now?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENSC is at -0.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. Today, the average trading volume of ENSC was 939.88K shares.

ENSC’s Market Performance

ENSC stocks went down by -18.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.49% and a quarterly performance of -54.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.47% for Ensysce Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.90% for ENSC stocks with a simple moving average of -78.38% for the last 200 days.

ENSC Trading at -52.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares sank -53.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSC fell by -18.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7907. In addition, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. saw -89.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-562.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stands at -825.38. Equity return is now at value 107.10, with 22.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.