Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) went up by 15.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.22. The company’s stock price has collected 8.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :ELEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Elevation Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.25, which is $8.59 above the current price. ELEV currently public float of 22.71M and currently shorts hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELEV was 43.42K shares.

ELEV’s Market Performance

ELEV stocks went up by 8.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.86% and a quarterly performance of -0.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.08% for Elevation Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.19% for ELEV stocks with a simple moving average of -30.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELEV stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ELEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELEV in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2021.

ELEV Trading at 44.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.52%, as shares surge +45.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV rose by +23.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc. saw -41.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -29.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.00.