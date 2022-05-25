Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Southern Company (SO)?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) went up by 2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.24. The company’s stock price has collected 2.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/22 that Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE :SO) Right Now?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SO is at 0.47.

The average price from analysts is $74.13, which is -$1.72 below the current price. SO currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SO was 5.71M shares.

SO’s Market Performance

SO stocks went up by 2.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.96% and a quarterly performance of 20.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for The Southern Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.42% for SO stocks with a simple moving average of 12.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $77 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SO, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

SO Trading at 3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.00. In addition, The Southern Company saw 10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Kuczynski Stephen E, who sale 14,500 shares at the price of $74.58 back on May 10. After this action, Kuczynski Stephen E now owns 115,284 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $1,081,410 using the latest closing price.

Kuczynski Stephen E, the Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear of The Southern Company, sale 14,500 shares at $75.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08, which means that Kuczynski Stephen E is holding 115,284 shares at $1,101,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.69 for the present operating margin

+28.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +10.37. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.