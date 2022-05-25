Can PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Remain Competitive?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) went down by -9.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.92. The company’s stock price has collected 3.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :PCT) Right Now?

PCT currently public float of 116.86M and currently shorts hold a 13.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCT was 1.25M shares.

PCT’s Market Performance

PCT stocks went up by 3.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.93% and a quarterly performance of 62.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.69% for PureCycle Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.08% for PCT stocks with a simple moving average of -12.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $31 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCT reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26th, 2021.

Alembic Global Advisors gave a rating of “Overweight” to PCT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

PCT Trading at 7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares surge +8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.22. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc. saw -6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Brenner David Warner, who sale 225,000 shares at the price of $7.86 back on Mar 22. After this action, Brenner David Warner now owns 778,136 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc., valued at $1,768,500 using the latest closing price.

Fieler Jeffrey Richard, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc., purchase 714,284 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Fieler Jeffrey Richard is holding 1,866,558 shares at $4,999,988 based on the most recent closing price.