Can Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Remain Competitive?

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) went down by -14.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.57. The company’s stock price has collected -5.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAU is at 0.98.

AAU currently public float of 131.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAU was 1.11M shares.

AAU’s Market Performance

AAU stocks went down by -5.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.04% and a quarterly performance of -0.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.04% for Almaden Minerals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.64% for AAU stocks with a simple moving average of -31.86% for the last 200 days.

AAU Trading at -27.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -23.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAU fell by -13.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2829. In addition, Almaden Minerals Ltd. saw -8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAU

Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.03.